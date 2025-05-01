Consider the functions f(x) = ex and g(x) = 4ex/2. Apply transformations on the graph of f in constructing the graph of g. Graph the asymptotes and identify their equations. Then, use the graph to determine the domain and range of both functions.
Graph f(x) = 7x to start. After that, graph the provided function using transformations of this graph. Graph the asymptotes and provide equations. Find the function's domain and range using the graphs.
g(x) = 7∙7x
Provide the domain and range of the function by graphing it.
f(x) = (1/11)x +7