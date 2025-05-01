Find the solutions to the following equation. h2 = 256
Among the following equations, select which one can be directly solved by using the square root property and work out the value(s) of x.
1. 4x2 - 23x - 35 = 0
2. (3x + 1)2 = 4
3. x2 - x = 72
4. (9x - 4)(x - 5) = 0
Use the square root rule to solve the given quadratic equation.
75 - x2 = 0
The following equation has a non-zero variable in the denominator. Solve for p.
L = xBp2/t
Use the square root rule to solve the given quadratic equation.
(x - 9)2 = -13
Solve the following absolute value equation.
|8x2 - 64| = |8x2|
For the following equation, solve for x.
(x2 + 7)1/4 = 4