For the following function, sketch its graph. f(x) = (1/7)|x|
For the following function, sketch its graph. f(x) = |(- 1/5)x|
In one cartesian plane, show where the point P (7, - 13) lies and also show the other points that are symmetric to it with respect to the (a) x-axis, (b) y-axis, (c) origin.
Draw the graph of the following function using the various graphing techniques.
ƒ(x) = x2 + 4
Write the different transformations used to draw given graph using the graph of f(x) = |x|. Also, write the equation for the graph.
Describe the transformation required to draw the graph of y = x2 - 6 from the graph of y = x2.
Graph the cube root function h(x) = ∛8x + 4 as a transformation of f(x) = ∛8x.