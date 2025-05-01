Graph the following equation using x = {-3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3}.
y = 4x - 5
Graph the following equation using x = {-3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3}.
y = |x + 1| - 4
Determine the x and y-intercepts (if there are any) of the graph shown.
The ordered pair (1, 3) satisfies 9y - 7x = - 12.
Determine whether the statement is true or false. If false, change the values in the ordered pairs to produce a true statement.
A brand-new laptop worth $1,000 has its value depreciating by $50 per year. Which equation represents the value of the laptop, y, in dollars, after x years? Using the formula, determine how many years will it have a value of $600? Graph the equation and plot the point representing the solution.