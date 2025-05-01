Use any suitable method to solve the given system:
Consider the given system of equations and solve using the addition method:
Find out whether the given ordered pair satisfies the system of equations shown.
(-2, 6)
Solve the following system of equations with two variables and determine if it is an inconsistent system or has infinitely many solutions. Write the solution set in terms of x if it has infinitely many solutions.
A pharmacy sells Azithromycin for $ 10 per tablet and Amoxicillin for $ 15 per tablet. The pharmacy receives an order for 50 tablets, but the customer forgot to specify how many of each item to send. If the pharmacy receives $ 650 for the order, how many tablets of Azithromycin and Amoxicillin should they send?
Solve the system of logarithmic equations given below.
Find two numbers using a system of nonlinear equations in two variables if they sum up to 64 and yield a product of 295 when multiplied.