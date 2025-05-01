College Algebra
Identify the nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients that satisfies the following conditions: n = 3, -2 and 2 + 5i are zeros, f(1) = 78.
Find the zeros of the following function: f(x) = x3 + x2 - 15x + 9
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function. Use Descartes's Rule of Signs and Rational Zero Theorem. You may also use a graphing utility to help you get the first zero.
f(x) = x3 - x2 - 14x + 24
List the possible rational zeros of the following function using the Rational Zero Theorem:
f(x) = 3x5 - 5x4 - 2x3 +9x2 - 15x - 16