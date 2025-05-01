Algebraic Expressions definitions Flashcards
Algebraic Expressions definitions
Algebraic Expression
A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but never includes an equals sign.Variable
A letter or symbol representing any number, whose value can change within an expression.Coefficient
A number placed in front of a variable, indicating multiplication with that variable.Constant
A fixed number in an expression that stands alone, not attached to any variable.Numerical Expression
A mathematical phrase involving only numbers and operations, without any variables.Equation
A mathematical statement containing an equals sign, showing two expressions are equal.Exponent
A small raised number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself.Base
The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in exponent notation.Power
The result of raising a base to an exponent, or the exponent itself in expressions.Order of Operations
A set sequence for performing calculations: parentheses, exponents, multiplication/division, addition/subtraction.Term
A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, which may be a number, variable, or their product.Like Terms
Terms that have identical variable parts, including the same variable and exponent, allowing them to be combined.Simplification
The process of rewriting an expression in a shorter or more basic form by combining like terms and distributing.Distribution
The process of multiplying a term across terms inside parentheses, expanding the expression.Evaluation
The process of substituting specific values for variables and calculating the resulting value of an expression.