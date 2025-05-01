Skip to main content
Algebraic Expressions definitions Flashcards

Algebraic Expressions definitions
  • Algebraic Expression
    A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but never includes an equals sign.
  • Variable
    A letter or symbol representing any number, whose value can change within an expression.
  • Coefficient
    A number placed in front of a variable, indicating multiplication with that variable.
  • Constant
    A fixed number in an expression that stands alone, not attached to any variable.
  • Numerical Expression
    A mathematical phrase involving only numbers and operations, without any variables.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement containing an equals sign, showing two expressions are equal.
  • Exponent
    A small raised number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself.
  • Base
    The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in exponent notation.
  • Power
    The result of raising a base to an exponent, or the exponent itself in expressions.
  • Order of Operations
    A set sequence for performing calculations: parentheses, exponents, multiplication/division, addition/subtraction.
  • Term
    A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, which may be a number, variable, or their product.
  • Like Terms
    Terms that have identical variable parts, including the same variable and exponent, allowing them to be combined.
  • Simplification
    The process of rewriting an expression in a shorter or more basic form by combining like terms and distributing.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying a term across terms inside parentheses, expanding the expression.
  • Evaluation
    The process of substituting specific values for variables and calculating the resulting value of an expression.