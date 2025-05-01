Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the greatest common factor (GCF) of 12 and 16? The greatest common factor (GCF) of 12 and 16 is 4.

What distinguishes an algebraic expression from a numerical expression? An algebraic expression contains variables in addition to numbers and operations, while a numerical expression contains only numbers and operations. Variables allow the expression to represent many possible values.

In the expression 2x + 5, what does the variable x represent? The variable x represents any number that can be substituted into the expression. Its value can change depending on the context or problem.

What is the role of a coefficient in an algebraic expression? A coefficient is the number that multiplies a variable in an algebraic expression. It remains constant and does not change like the variable does.

How do you evaluate an algebraic expression when given a value for the variable? To evaluate an algebraic expression, substitute the given value for the variable and follow the order of operations. This process yields a numerical result.

What does the exponent in an expression like x^3 indicate? The exponent shows how many times the base (x) is multiplied by itself. For x^3, it means x is multiplied three times: x × x × x.