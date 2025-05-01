Back
What is the greatest common factor (GCF) of 12 and 16? The greatest common factor (GCF) of 12 and 16 is 4. What distinguishes an algebraic expression from a numerical expression? An algebraic expression contains variables in addition to numbers and operations, while a numerical expression contains only numbers and operations. Variables allow the expression to represent many possible values. In the expression 2x + 5, what does the variable x represent? The variable x represents any number that can be substituted into the expression. Its value can change depending on the context or problem. What is the role of a coefficient in an algebraic expression? A coefficient is the number that multiplies a variable in an algebraic expression. It remains constant and does not change like the variable does. How do you evaluate an algebraic expression when given a value for the variable? To evaluate an algebraic expression, substitute the given value for the variable and follow the order of operations. This process yields a numerical result. What does the exponent in an expression like x^3 indicate? The exponent shows how many times the base (x) is multiplied by itself. For x^3, it means x is multiplied three times: x × x × x. Why is it important to evaluate exponents before other operations in an expression? Exponents must be evaluated before multiplication, division, addition, or subtraction according to the order of operations. Ignoring this rule can lead to incorrect answers. What are like terms in an algebraic expression? Like terms are terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. Only like terms can be combined through addition or subtraction. What is the first step when simplifying an expression with parentheses, such as 2x + 3 + 4(x + 2)? The first step is to distribute any constants or variables outside the parentheses to each term inside the parentheses. This expands the expression so you can combine like terms. After grouping like terms in a simplified expression, what is the next step? The next step is to combine the like terms by adding or subtracting their coefficients. This reduces the expression to its simplest form.
Algebraic Expressions quiz #1
