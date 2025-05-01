Circles definitions Flashcards
Circles definitions
Conic Section
A shape formed by intersecting a cone with a plane, resulting in figures like circles, ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas.Circle
A set of all points in a plane that are the same distance from a fixed center point.Center
The fixed point from which every point on a circle is equidistant, typically denoted as (h, k).Radius
The constant distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.Origin
The point (0, 0) on a coordinate plane, often used as the center for circles in standard equations.Standard Form
An equation format for circles: (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², clearly showing the center and radius.General Form
A circle's equation written as x² + y² + Dx + Ey + F = 0, requiring conversion to standard form for graphing.Completing the Square
A method for rewriting quadratic expressions to reveal perfect square trinomials, essential for converting circle equations.Vertical Line Test
A graphical method to determine if a curve is a function; a circle fails this test.Graph
A visual representation of a circle on the coordinate plane, showing its center and radius.Constant
A fixed value in an equation, often representing terms not involving variables, such as F in the general form.Horizontal Position
The h-value in (h, k), indicating how far the center of a circle is from the y-axis.Vertical Position
The k-value in (h, k), indicating how far the center of a circle is from the x-axis.Equation
A mathematical statement representing the relationship between the variables and constants for a circle.Function
A relation where each input has one output; circles are not examples of this due to multiple outputs for some inputs.