Complex Numbers definitions Flashcards

Complex Numbers definitions
Complex Number
An expression in the form a+bi, combining a real part and an imaginary part multiplied by the imaginary unit.Real Part
The component 'a' in a+bi, representing the value not multiplied by the imaginary unit.Imaginary Part
The coefficient 'b' in a+bi, representing the value multiplied by the imaginary unit.Imaginary Unit
A mathematical constant denoted as 'i', defined by the property that its square equals negative one.Standard Form
The arrangement of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second.Complex Conjugate
A related complex number formed by reversing the sign of the imaginary part in a+bi.Addition
An operation on complex numbers involving combining real parts and imaginary parts separately.Subtraction
An operation on complex numbers involving subtracting real parts and imaginary parts separately.Multiplication
An operation on complex numbers using distribution or FOIL, with simplification using i squared equals negative one.Division
A process involving multiplying numerator and denominator by the conjugate to eliminate the imaginary unit from the denominator.FOIL Method
A technique for multiplying two binomials, applied to complex numbers to expand expressions.Like Terms
Terms in a complex expression that share the same variable part, such as real parts or imaginary parts.Quotient
The result of dividing one complex number by another, often expressed in standard form.a Squared Plus b Squared
The sum obtained when multiplying a complex number by its conjugate, resulting in a real number.