Determinants and Cramer's Rule definitions Flashcards
Determinants and Cramer's Rule definitions
Determinant
A single value calculated from a square matrix using a specific formula, often used to solve systems of equations.2x2 Matrix
A grid with two rows and two columns, often used as the simplest case for determinant calculations.3x3 Matrix
A square array with three rows and three columns, requiring a more complex process to find its determinant.Diagonal
A set of elements in a matrix running from one corner to the opposite, crucial for determinant calculations.Cramer's Rule
A formulaic method using determinants to directly solve systems of linear equations for each variable.Coefficient Matrix
A matrix composed of the coefficients of variables from a system of equations, used in determinant calculations.Augmented Matrix
A matrix that includes both the coefficients and constants from a system of equations, aiding in systematic solutions.Constant Column
The column in an augmented matrix containing the constants from the right side of each equation.Submatrix
A smaller matrix formed by removing specific rows and columns from a larger matrix, used in determinant expansion.Minor
The determinant of a submatrix, found by deleting a row and column from the original matrix.Alternating Signs
A pattern in determinant expansion where the signs of terms switch between positive and negative.Solution Vector
A set of values for the variables in a system of equations, found using Cramer's rule.Quotient of Determinants
The result of dividing one determinant by another, yielding the value of a variable in Cramer's rule.Coefficient
A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, forming the entries of the coefficient matrix.System of Equations
A collection of two or more equations with shared variables, often solved using matrices and determinants.