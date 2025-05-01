Exponents definitions Flashcards
Exponents definitions
Exponent
A small number written above and to the right of a base, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.Base
The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.Product Rule
A rule stating that when multiplying like bases, their exponents are added together.Quotient Rule
A rule stating that when dividing like bases, their exponents are subtracted.Power Rule
A rule stating that when raising a power to another power, the exponents are multiplied.Power of a Product Rule
A rule stating that an exponent outside parentheses distributes to each factor inside.Power of a Quotient Rule
A rule stating that an exponent outside parentheses distributes to both the numerator and denominator.Zero Exponent Rule
A rule stating that any nonzero base raised to the zero power equals one.Negative Exponent Rule
A rule stating that a negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent.Like Terms
Terms that have identical variable parts and exponents, allowing them to be combined.Reciprocal
A value obtained by inverting a fraction or flipping a base with a negative exponent to the opposite side of a fraction.Parentheses
Symbols used to group terms, indicating that operations inside should be performed first or that exponents apply to the entire group.Simplification Checklist
A step-by-step process to ensure all exponent rules are applied and the expression is fully simplified.Order of Operations
A sequence dictating the correct order to evaluate expressions, often remembered as PEMDAS.Distributive Property
A property allowing an exponent or multiplication to be applied to each term within parentheses.