Factoring Polynomials definitions Flashcards
Factoring Polynomials definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Polynomial
An algebraic expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication, with non-negative integer exponents.Factoring
The process of breaking down a complex algebraic expression into simpler expressions whose product is the original expression.Greatest Common Factor
The largest expression that evenly divides each term in a polynomial, including both numerical and variable components.Factor Tree
A diagrammatic method for breaking down numbers or terms into their prime or irreducible factors.Grouping
A factoring technique where terms are separated into pairs or groups to extract common factors from each group, often used for four-term polynomials.Standard Form
An arrangement of a polynomial with terms ordered by descending powers of the variable.Binomial
An algebraic expression composed of exactly two terms, typically joined by addition or subtraction.Trinomial
An algebraic expression composed of exactly three terms, usually in the form ax^2 + bx + c.AC Method
A systematic approach for factoring trinomials by multiplying the leading coefficient and constant, then finding two numbers that multiply to this product and add to the middle coefficient.Perfect Square Trinomial
A trinomial that can be written as the square of a binomial, following the pattern a^2 ± 2ab + b^2.Difference of Squares
An expression in the form a^2 - b^2, which factors into (a + b)(a - b).Difference of Cubes
An expression in the form a^3 - b^3, which factors into (a - b)(a^2 + ab + b^2).FOIL Method
A technique for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms and summing the results.Prime Factor
A factor that cannot be broken down further, either a prime number or an irreducible variable factor.Common Factor
A number or variable that appears in each term of a polynomial, allowing for extraction during factoring.