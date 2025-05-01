Function Operations definitions Flashcards
Function Operations definitions
Function Operations
Processes involving addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division applied to two or more functions, often requiring domain analysis.Domain
Set of all input values for which a function or a combination of functions is defined, considering restrictions like denominators and square roots.Polynomial
Algebraic expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using only addition, subtraction, and multiplication.Radical Function
Function containing a root, such as a square root, which imposes restrictions on the domain to avoid negative values under the root.Denominator
Bottom part of a fraction; values making this zero are excluded from the domain to prevent undefined expressions.Like Terms
Terms in algebraic expressions with identical variable parts, which can be combined during addition or subtraction.Interval Notation
Mathematical notation using brackets and parentheses to describe sets of numbers, especially domains.Difference of Squares
Algebraic pattern where an expression like a^2 - b^2 factors into (a + b)(a - b).Notation
Symbols or formats such as f+g(x), f-g(x), f*g(x), or f/g(x) used to represent operations on functions.Range
Set of all possible output values a function can produce, often considered alongside the domain.Restriction
Condition that limits the domain of a function, often due to denominators or expressions under radicals.Intersection
Set of values common to the domains of two or more functions, forming the domain of their combined operation.Square Root
Radical expression requiring the radicand to be non-negative, influencing the domain of the function.FOIL Method
Technique for multiplying two binomials: First, Outer, Inner, Last, used to expand expressions.Simplification
Process of combining like terms and reducing expressions to their most concise form after performing operations.