Graphing Polynomial Functions definitions Flashcards

Polynomial Function
An expression involving variables raised to whole number powers and combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.End Behavior
The direction a graph heads as x approaches positive or negative infinity, determined by the leading coefficient and degree.Leading Coefficient
The coefficient of the term with the highest degree in a polynomial, which influences the graph's end behavior.Degree
The highest exponent of the variable in a polynomial, indicating the maximum number of turning points and end behavior.X-Intercept
A point where the graph crosses or touches the x-axis, found by setting the polynomial equal to zero.Y-Intercept
The point where the graph crosses the y-axis, found by evaluating the polynomial at x equals zero.Turning Point
A location on the graph where the function changes direction from increasing to decreasing or vice versa.Multiplicity
The number of times a particular root occurs, affecting whether the graph crosses or just touches the x-axis at that root.Interval
A range between two points on the x-axis used to analyze unknown graph behavior between known points.Ordered Pair
A set of coordinates (x, f(x)) representing a specific point on the graph.Continuous Curve
A smooth, unbroken line connecting plotted points, characteristic of polynomial graphs.Factoring
The process of expressing a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials to find roots or x-intercepts.Root
A value of x for which the polynomial equals zero, corresponding to an x-intercept.Graph Sketch
A visual representation of a polynomial function, showing intercepts, turning points, and end behavior.Unknown Interval
A section of the graph between known points where the function's behavior is not immediately clear.