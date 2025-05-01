Skip to main content
Graphing Systems of Inequalities definitions Flashcards

  • Inequality Symbol
    A mathematical sign indicating the relationship between two expressions, such as greater than, less than, or equal to.
  • Number Line
    A one-dimensional visual representation used to display solutions to inequalities involving a single variable.
  • Coordinate Plane
    A two-dimensional grid defined by x and y axes, used for graphing equations and inequalities with two variables.
  • Vertical Line
    A straight path parallel to the y-axis, representing equations where x equals a constant value.
  • Solid Line
    A boundary on a graph indicating that points on the line satisfy the inequality, used for 'or equal to' cases.
  • Dashed Line
    A boundary on a graph showing that points on the line are not included in the solution set, used for strict inequalities.
  • Shaded Region
    The area on a graph representing all points that satisfy a given inequality or system of inequalities.
  • Test Point
    A specific coordinate chosen to determine which side of a boundary line or curve should be shaded.
  • Slope-Intercept Form
    An equation format, y = mx + b, making it easier to graph lines and determine shading for inequalities.
  • Quadratic Inequality
    An inequality involving a squared variable, resulting in a parabolic boundary on the graph.
  • Parabola
    A U-shaped curve representing the graph of a quadratic equation, often used as a boundary in nonlinear inequalities.
  • System of Inequalities
    A set of two or more inequalities graphed together, with solutions found in the overlapping shaded region.
  • Overlapping Region
    The area on a graph where the shaded regions of multiple inequalities intersect, representing the solution set.
  • Y-Intercept
    The point where a graph crosses the y-axis, often used as a starting point for graphing lines.
  • Solution Set
    All points or values that satisfy every inequality in a system, typically visualized as a shaded area on a graph.