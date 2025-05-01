Graphing Systems of Inequalities definitions Flashcards
Graphing Systems of Inequalities definitions
Inequality Symbol
A mathematical sign indicating the relationship between two expressions, such as greater than, less than, or equal to.Number Line
A one-dimensional visual representation used to display solutions to inequalities involving a single variable.Coordinate Plane
A two-dimensional grid defined by x and y axes, used for graphing equations and inequalities with two variables.Vertical Line
A straight path parallel to the y-axis, representing equations where x equals a constant value.Solid Line
A boundary on a graph indicating that points on the line satisfy the inequality, used for 'or equal to' cases.Dashed Line
A boundary on a graph showing that points on the line are not included in the solution set, used for strict inequalities.Shaded Region
The area on a graph representing all points that satisfy a given inequality or system of inequalities.Test Point
A specific coordinate chosen to determine which side of a boundary line or curve should be shaded.Slope-Intercept Form
An equation format, y = mx + b, making it easier to graph lines and determine shading for inequalities.Quadratic Inequality
An inequality involving a squared variable, resulting in a parabolic boundary on the graph.Parabola
A U-shaped curve representing the graph of a quadratic equation, often used as a boundary in nonlinear inequalities.System of Inequalities
A set of two or more inequalities graphed together, with solutions found in the overlapping shaded region.Overlapping Region
The area on a graph where the shaded regions of multiple inequalities intersect, representing the solution set.Y-Intercept
The point where a graph crosses the y-axis, often used as a starting point for graphing lines.Solution Set
All points or values that satisfy every inequality in a system, typically visualized as a shaded area on a graph.