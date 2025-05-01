Graphs and Coordinates definitions Flashcards
Graphs and Coordinates definitions
Rectangular Coordinate System
A two-dimensional grid formed by intersecting perpendicular number lines, used to locate points with two values.Cartesian Plane
A plane defined by a horizontal and a vertical axis intersecting at a central point, allowing for graphical representation of pairs.X-Axis
The horizontal reference line in a coordinate system, used to determine the first value in an ordered pair.Y-Axis
The vertical reference line in a coordinate system, used to determine the second value in an ordered pair.Origin
The intersection point of the horizontal and vertical axes, serving as the central reference with coordinates (0,0).Ordered Pair
A set of two numbers in parentheses, indicating a specific location on a two-dimensional grid.Coordinate
A numerical value representing a position along either the horizontal or vertical axis in a plane.Quadrant
One of four regions created by the intersection of the axes, each labeled and used to describe point locations.Grid
A network of intersecting lines forming squares, used as a background for plotting points in two dimensions.Intersection
The point where the horizontal and vertical axes cross, dividing the plane into four regions.Positive Value
A number greater than zero, indicating movement to the right or upward from the central reference point.Negative Value
A number less than zero, indicating movement to the left or downward from the central reference point.Two-Dimensional Plane
A flat surface defined by two axes, allowing for the representation of locations using pairs of numbers.Number Line
A straight line with evenly spaced values, used as a reference for measuring positions along an axis.Reference Point
A fixed location, typically the intersection of axes, from which positions are measured in a coordinate system.