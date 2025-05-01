Graphs and Coordinates definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Graphs and Coordinates definitions

Graphs and Coordinates definitions
  • Rectangular Coordinate System
    A two-dimensional grid formed by intersecting perpendicular number lines, used to locate points with two values.
  • Cartesian Plane
    A plane defined by a horizontal and a vertical axis intersecting at a central point, allowing for graphical representation of pairs.
  • X-Axis
    The horizontal reference line in a coordinate system, used to determine the first value in an ordered pair.
  • Y-Axis
    The vertical reference line in a coordinate system, used to determine the second value in an ordered pair.
  • Origin
    The intersection point of the horizontal and vertical axes, serving as the central reference with coordinates (0,0).
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two numbers in parentheses, indicating a specific location on a two-dimensional grid.
  • Coordinate
    A numerical value representing a position along either the horizontal or vertical axis in a plane.
  • Quadrant
    One of four regions created by the intersection of the axes, each labeled and used to describe point locations.
  • Grid
    A network of intersecting lines forming squares, used as a background for plotting points in two dimensions.
  • Intersection
    The point where the horizontal and vertical axes cross, dividing the plane into four regions.
  • Positive Value
    A number greater than zero, indicating movement to the right or upward from the central reference point.
  • Negative Value
    A number less than zero, indicating movement to the left or downward from the central reference point.
  • Two-Dimensional Plane
    A flat surface defined by two axes, allowing for the representation of locations using pairs of numbers.
  • Number Line
    A straight line with evenly spaced values, used as a reference for measuring positions along an axis.
  • Reference Point
    A fixed location, typically the intersection of axes, from which positions are measured in a coordinate system.