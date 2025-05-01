Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin definitions Flashcards
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin definitions
Hyperbola
A conic section with two separate branches, defined by a specific quadratic equation involving subtraction of squared terms.Conic Sections
The four main curves—circle, ellipse, parabola, and hyperbola—formed by intersecting a plane with a cone.Standard Equation
A mathematical form representing a hyperbola, modified by shifting parameters to indicate its center.Center
The point (h, k) indicating the location around which a hyperbola is symmetrically arranged.Horizontal Shift
A movement of the hyperbola along the x-axis, determined by the value subtracted from x in the equation.Vertical Shift
A movement of the hyperbola along the y-axis, determined by the value subtracted from y in the equation.Vertices
The two points on a hyperbola closest to or farthest from the center, found by adjusting one coordinate by 'a'.Asymptotes
Diagonal lines that the branches of a hyperbola approach but never touch, aiding in sketching the curve.Foci
Two fixed points inside each branch of a hyperbola, located using the relationship c² = a² + b².Branches
The two separate, mirror-image curves that make up a hyperbola, each approaching the asymptotes.a Value
The positive square root of the denominator under the leading squared term, used to find vertices.b Value
The positive square root of the denominator under the second squared term, used to find 'b' points.c Value
The distance from the center to each focus, calculated using c² = a² + b².Box Method
A graphical technique using a rectangle formed by vertices and 'b' points to help draw asymptotes.Vertical Hyperbola
A hyperbola oriented so its branches open up and down, indicated when the y-term appears first in the equation.