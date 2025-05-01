Intro to Functions & Their Graphs definitions Flashcards
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs definitions
Relation
A connection between x and y values, often represented as ordered pairs or points on a graph.Function
A special type of relation where each input is paired with at most one output.Input
The x-value in a relation or function, representing the independent variable.Output
The y-value in a relation or function, representing the dependent variable.Vertical Line Test
A graphical method to determine if a graph represents a function by checking if any vertical line crosses more than one point.Domain
The set of all possible x-values for which a function or relation is defined.Range
The set of all possible y-values that a function or relation can produce.Interval Notation
A way to express domains or ranges using brackets and parentheses to indicate included or excluded endpoints.Set Builder Notation
A notation using inequalities and symbols to describe the set of values in a domain or range.Squish Strategy
A visual technique where a graph is compressed onto an axis to identify the domain or range.Function Notation
A symbolic way to represent functions, typically using f(x) instead of y to denote outputs.Slope-Intercept Form
An equation format for lines, written as y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept.Denominator Restriction
A limitation in a function's domain caused by values that make the denominator zero.Square Root Restriction
A domain limitation that prevents negative values under a square root to avoid undefined results.Union Symbol
A symbol used in interval notation to combine multiple intervals into a single domain or range.