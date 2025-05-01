Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Functions & Their Graphs definitions Flashcards

Intro to Functions & Their Graphs definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Relation
    A connection between x and y values, often represented as ordered pairs or points on a graph.
  • Function
    A special type of relation where each input is paired with at most one output.
  • Input
    The x-value in a relation or function, representing the independent variable.
  • Output
    The y-value in a relation or function, representing the dependent variable.
  • Vertical Line Test
    A graphical method to determine if a graph represents a function by checking if any vertical line crosses more than one point.
  • Domain
    The set of all possible x-values for which a function or relation is defined.
  • Range
    The set of all possible y-values that a function or relation can produce.
  • Interval Notation
    A way to express domains or ranges using brackets and parentheses to indicate included or excluded endpoints.
  • Set Builder Notation
    A notation using inequalities and symbols to describe the set of values in a domain or range.
  • Squish Strategy
    A visual technique where a graph is compressed onto an axis to identify the domain or range.
  • Function Notation
    A symbolic way to represent functions, typically using f(x) instead of y to denote outputs.
  • Slope-Intercept Form
    An equation format for lines, written as y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept.
  • Denominator Restriction
    A limitation in a function's domain caused by values that make the denominator zero.
  • Square Root Restriction
    A domain limitation that prevents negative values under a square root to avoid undefined results.
  • Union Symbol
    A symbol used in interval notation to combine multiple intervals into a single domain or range.