Intro to Quadratic Equations definitions Flashcards

Intro to Quadratic Equations definitions
Intro to Quadratic Equations definitions
Quadratic Equation
A polynomial expression where the highest exponent of the variable is 2, often written in the form ax^2 + bx + c = 0.Standard Form
An arrangement of a quadratic equation as ax^2 + bx + c = 0, with all terms on one side in descending order of exponents.Coefficient
A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic term, such as 'a' in ax^2 or 'b' in bx.Constant Term
A value in an equation that does not contain a variable, represented as 'c' in ax^2 + bx + c = 0.Degree
The highest power of the variable in a polynomial; for quadratics, this value is 2.Leading Coefficient
The coefficient of the term with the highest degree in a polynomial, specifically 'a' in a quadratic equation.Factoring
A method of rewriting a quadratic equation as a product of two binomials, which can then be set to zero to solve for the variable.AC Method
A factoring technique involving the product of 'a' and 'c' to find two numbers that multiply to ac and add to b.Binomial
An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, such as (x + 3) or (x - 2).Solution
A value for the variable that, when substituted into the equation, makes the equation true.Linear Equation
An equation where the highest power of the variable is 1, resulting in a straight-line graph.Descending Order
An arrangement of terms in an equation from highest to lowest exponent.Zero Product Property
A rule stating that if a product of factors equals zero, at least one of the factors must be zero.Second Degree Polynomial
Another name for a quadratic equation, indicating the highest exponent of the variable is 2.Verification
The process of substituting solutions back into the original equation to confirm their validity.