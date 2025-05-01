Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does it mean for an equation to be 'quadratic in form'? An equation is 'quadratic in form' if it can be rewritten as a polynomial of degree 2, typically in the standard form ax^2 + bx + c = 0, where the highest power of the variable is 2.

How many solutions can a quadratic equation have? A quadratic equation can have up to two solutions.

What is the leading coefficient in a quadratic equation written in standard form? The leading coefficient is the coefficient of the x squared term, represented by 'a' in ax^2 + bx + c = 0. It is the first coefficient in the equation.

How do you convert a quadratic equation to standard form if terms are on both sides of the equation? Move all terms to one side so the equation equals zero, arranging them in descending order of power. This ensures the equation is in the form ax^2 + bx + c = 0.

What value does the coefficient 'b' take if there is no x term in a quadratic equation? If there is no x term, the coefficient 'b' is zero. This is equivalent to having a '+ 0x' in the equation.