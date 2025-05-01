Introduction to Conic Sections definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Conic Sections definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14
Conic Section
A shape formed by intersecting a three-dimensional cone with a two-dimensional plane at various angles.Cone
A three-dimensional geometric figure with a circular base tapering smoothly to a single point called the apex.Plane
A flat, two-dimensional surface that extends infinitely in all directions and can intersect a cone to form conic sections.Circle
A round shape resulting from a horizontal slice through a cone, where all points are equidistant from the center.Ellipse
An oval-shaped curve formed by slicing a cone at a slight angle, resembling a stretched circle.Parabola
A curved, open shape produced by slicing a cone with a heavily tilted plane, often seen in graphs of quadratic functions.Hyperbola
A pair of diverging curves created by a vertical slice through a cone, resulting in two separate branches.Horizontal Slice
A cut made parallel to the base of a cone, producing a circular cross-section.Vertical Slice
A cut made perpendicular to the base of a cone, resulting in a hyperbola.Slicing Angle
The orientation of the plane relative to the cone, determining which conic section is formed.Equation
A mathematical expression representing the relationship between variables for each conic section.Apex
The pointed tip of a cone where all straight lines from the base converge.Diverging Curves
Two branches that move away from each other, characteristic of a hyperbola.Memory Tool
A conceptual aid, such as the slicing analogy, used to help visualize and recall conic section types.