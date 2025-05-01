Skip to main content
Introduction to Logarithms definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Logarithms definitions
  • Exponential Equation
    An equation where the variable appears in the exponent, often requiring logarithms to solve for the variable.
  • Logarithm
    The operation that gives the power to which a base must be raised to produce a given number; the inverse of exponentiation.
  • Base
    The fixed number in an exponential or logarithmic expression that is raised to a power or used as the reference for the logarithm.
  • Exponential Form
    A mathematical expression where a base is raised to a variable exponent, such as b^x = m.
  • Logarithmic Form
    A mathematical expression showing the exponent needed for a base to reach a certain value, written as log base b of m equals x.
  • Inverse Relationship
    A connection where one operation undoes the effect of another, such as exponentiation and logarithms.
  • Common Logarithm
    A logarithm with base 10, often written simply as log, and commonly used in scientific calculations.
  • Natural Logarithm
    A logarithm with base e, denoted as ln, frequently used in mathematics and science for continuous growth or decay.
  • Inverse Property
    A property stating that a logarithm and an exponential with the same base cancel each other, leaving only the exponent or argument.
  • Logarithm of One
    A property where any logarithm of 1, regardless of base, always equals 0.
  • Logarithm of the Base
    A property where the logarithm of a base to itself always equals 1.
  • Cube Root
    A value that, when raised to the third power, gives the original number; can be expressed as an exponent of one third.
  • Exponent
    The power to which a base is raised in an exponential expression, indicating repeated multiplication.
  • Special Notation
    Unique symbols or abbreviations, such as log for common logarithm and ln for natural logarithm, used for frequently occurring cases.
  • Calculator Button
    A dedicated key on scientific calculators for quickly computing common and natural logarithms.