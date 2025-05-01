Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the value of log base 4 of 16? The value of log base 4 of 16 is 2, because 4 raised to the power of 2 equals 16.

What is the inverse operation of an exponential function? The inverse operation of an exponential function is taking the logarithm. This allows us to isolate the exponent in equations where the variable is in the exponent.

How do you convert the exponential equation 3 to the power of x equals 81 into logarithmic form? You write it as log base 3 of 81 equals x. This expresses the equation in logarithmic form, showing the power 3 must be raised to in order to get 81.

What is the special notation for log base e and how is it written? Log base e is called the natural log and is written as ln. This notation is used instead of writing log base e explicitly.

How do you rewrite x equals ln(17) in exponential form? You rewrite it as e to the power of x equals 17. This shows the equivalence between the logarithmic and exponential forms.

What is the value of log base 2 of 2 to the power of 3? The value is 3 because the log and exponent with the same base cancel each other. This is an application of the inverse property.