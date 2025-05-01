Linear Equations definitions Flashcards
Linear Equations definitions
Linear Equation
A mathematical statement formed by setting a linear expression equal to another value, typically involving one variable.Linear Expression
A combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equality sign, such as 2x + 3.Variable
A symbol, often x, representing an unknown value to be determined in an equation.Constant
A fixed numerical value in an equation or expression, not multiplied by a variable.Isolating the Variable
The process of rearranging an equation to get the variable alone on one side.Opposite Operation
An arithmetic operation used to reverse another, such as subtraction for addition or division for multiplication.Least Common Denominator
The smallest shared multiple of denominators in a linear equation with fractions, used to eliminate fractions.Solution Set
A collection of all values that satisfy a given equation, often written in curly brackets.Conditional Equation
An equation that is true for only one specific value of the variable.Identity Equation
An equation that is true for all possible values of the variable, resulting in infinite solutions.Inconsistent Equation
An equation that has no possible solution, often leading to a false statement like 0 = 4.Empty Set
A solution set containing no elements, indicating no value satisfies the equation.Set Notation
A mathematical format using curly brackets to list or describe the solutions to an equation.Root
A value of the variable that makes the equation true; also called a solution or answer.Like Terms
Terms in an expression or equation that have the same variable raised to the same power and can be combined.