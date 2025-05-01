Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do you solve the linear equation 6(x – 1) = 9(x + 2) for x? First, distribute both sides: 6x – 6 = 9x + 18. Next, move all x terms to one side and constants to the other: 6x – 9x = 18 + 6, which gives –3x = 24. Finally, divide both sides by –3 to isolate x: x = –8.

What are the steps to solve the linear equation 9(x + 1) = 25 + x for x? Distribute: 9x + 9 = 25 + x. Move x terms to one side: 9x – x = 25 – 9, resulting in 8x = 16. Divide both sides by 8: x = 2.

How do you solve the equation 8x – 2 – 5x = 8 for x? Combine like terms: (8x – 5x) – 2 = 8, which simplifies to 3x – 2 = 8. Add 2 to both sides: 3x = 10. Divide both sides by 3: x = 10/3.

What is the solution for x in the equation 5(x – 10) = 30 – 15x? Distribute: 5x – 50 = 30 – 15x. Move x terms to one side: 5x + 15x = 30 + 50, giving 20x = 80. Divide both sides by 20: x = 4.

How do you solve for x in the equation –2x + 4.4 = 23.8? Subtract 4.4 from both sides: –2x = 23.8 – 4.4, which is –2x = 19.4. Divide both sides by –2: x = 19.4 / (–2) = –9.7.

What general steps should you follow to solve a linear equation for x? 1. Distribute any constants if needed. 2. Combine like terms. 3. Move all x terms to one side and constants to the other. 4. Isolate x by performing the opposite operation (addition/subtraction/multiplication/division) on both sides. 5. Check your solution by substituting x back into the original equation.