Linear Inequalities definitions Flashcards

Interval Notation
A compact way to represent solution sets using parentheses and square brackets to indicate inclusion or exclusion of endpoints.Closed Interval
A set of numbers including its endpoints, denoted with square brackets and represented by closed circles on a number line.Open Interval
A set of numbers excluding its endpoints, denoted with parentheses and represented by open circles on a number line.Half-Open Interval
A set where one endpoint is included and the other is excluded, shown with a mix of square bracket and parenthesis.Inequality Symbol
A mathematical sign such as <, >, ≤, or ≥ used to compare values and define solution ranges.Linear Inequality
An algebraic statement similar to a linear equation but using an inequality symbol instead of an equals sign.Endpoint
A boundary value in an interval, which may be included or excluded from the solution set.Number Line
A visual representation used to graphically display intervals and solution sets for inequalities.Closed Circle
A filled dot on a number line indicating that the corresponding endpoint is included in the interval.Open Circle
A hollow dot on a number line indicating that the corresponding endpoint is excluded from the interval.Infinity Symbol
A notation used in interval notation to represent unbounded intervals extending indefinitely in one direction.Least Common Denominator
The smallest shared multiple of denominators used to eliminate fractions when solving inequalities.Solution Set
All possible values that satisfy a given inequality, often expressed in interval notation.Algebraic Manipulation
The process of rearranging and simplifying expressions to isolate variables and solve inequalities.Flipping the Inequality
The required reversal of the inequality symbol when both sides are multiplied or divided by a negative number.