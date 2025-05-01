Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Multiplying Polynomials definitions Flashcards

Multiplying Polynomials definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of variables, coefficients, and non-negative integer exponents, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression with exactly two terms, typically joined by addition or subtraction.
  • Distributive Property
    A rule that allows multiplication of a term across terms inside parentheses, ensuring each term is multiplied individually.
  • FOIL Method
    A technique for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms in a specific order.
  • First Terms
    The initial terms in each binomial that are multiplied together in the FOIL process.
  • Outer Terms
    The terms on the outside of two binomials that are multiplied together during the FOIL process.
  • Inner Terms
    The terms located inside two binomials that are multiplied together in the FOIL process.
  • Last Terms
    The final terms in each binomial that are multiplied together in the FOIL process.
  • Like Terms
    Terms in a polynomial that have identical variable parts and exponents, allowing them to be combined.
  • Special Product Formula
    A shortcut equation used to quickly multiply polynomials that fit recognizable patterns, reducing calculation steps.
  • Difference of Squares
    A pattern where the product of two binomials with opposite signs yields the difference between the squares of their terms.
  • Square of a Binomial
    A pattern where squaring a binomial results in a trinomial with specific coefficients and variable powers.
  • Cube of a Binomial
    A pattern where cubing a binomial produces a four-term expression with coefficients following 1, 3, 3, 1.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor that multiplies a variable in a term of a polynomial.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a variable is used as a factor in a term.