Multiplying Polynomials definitions Flashcards
Polynomial
An algebraic expression consisting of variables, coefficients, and non-negative integer exponents, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.Binomial
An algebraic expression with exactly two terms, typically joined by addition or subtraction.Distributive Property
A rule that allows multiplication of a term across terms inside parentheses, ensuring each term is multiplied individually.FOIL Method
A technique for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms in a specific order.First Terms
The initial terms in each binomial that are multiplied together in the FOIL process.Outer Terms
The terms on the outside of two binomials that are multiplied together during the FOIL process.Inner Terms
The terms located inside two binomials that are multiplied together in the FOIL process.Last Terms
The final terms in each binomial that are multiplied together in the FOIL process.Like Terms
Terms in a polynomial that have identical variable parts and exponents, allowing them to be combined.Special Product Formula
A shortcut equation used to quickly multiply polynomials that fit recognizable patterns, reducing calculation steps.Difference of Squares
A pattern where the product of two binomials with opposite signs yields the difference between the squares of their terms.Square of a Binomial
A pattern where squaring a binomial results in a trinomial with specific coefficients and variable powers.Cube of a Binomial
A pattern where cubing a binomial produces a four-term expression with coefficients following 1, 3, 3, 1.Coefficient
A numerical factor that multiplies a variable in a term of a polynomial.Exponent
A number indicating how many times a variable is used as a factor in a term.