Polynomials Intro quiz #1

  • Is the number 18 considered a polynomial?
    Yes, 18 is a polynomial. It is a monomial (a single-term polynomial) with no variables, which can be thought of as 18x^0.
  • What is the correct term for the polynomial 6 + 3x + 4y based on the number of terms?
    The polynomial 6 + 3x + 4y is a trinomial because it has three terms.
  • The polynomial x^3 + 64 is an example of what type of polynomial?
    x^3 + 64 is a binomial because it has two terms.
  • What does it mean to write a polynomial in standard form?
    Writing a polynomial in standard form means arranging its terms in descending order of exponents and combining like terms.
  • How can you determine if an algebraic expression is a polynomial?
    An algebraic expression is a polynomial if all variables have positive whole number exponents and there are no variables in denominators or under radicals.
  • Which algebraic expressions are considered polynomials?
    Expressions where all variables have positive whole number exponents and no variables appear in denominators or under radicals are considered polynomials.
  • How do you identify if a polynomial is written with powers in descending order?
    A polynomial is written with powers in descending order if the exponents of the variables decrease from left to right across the terms.
  • Is the expression –13 a polynomial?
    Yes, –13 is a polynomial. It is a monomial (a single-term polynomial) and can be written as –13x^0.
  • What is the term for the largest exponent in a polynomial?
    The largest exponent in a polynomial is called the degree of the polynomial.
  • How do you determine the degree of a polynomial?
    The degree of a polynomial is the highest exponent of the variable in the expression.
  • How do you find the leading coefficient of a polynomial?
    The leading coefficient is the coefficient of the term with the highest exponent when the polynomial is written in standard form.