Is the number 18 considered a polynomial? Yes, 18 is a polynomial. It is a monomial (a single-term polynomial) with no variables, which can be thought of as 18x^0. What is the correct term for the polynomial 6 + 3x + 4y based on the number of terms? The polynomial 6 + 3x + 4y is a trinomial because it has three terms. The polynomial x^3 + 64 is an example of what type of polynomial? x^3 + 64 is a binomial because it has two terms. What does it mean to write a polynomial in standard form? Writing a polynomial in standard form means arranging its terms in descending order of exponents and combining like terms. How can you determine if an algebraic expression is a polynomial? An algebraic expression is a polynomial if all variables have positive whole number exponents and there are no variables in denominators or under radicals. Which algebraic expressions are considered polynomials? Expressions where all variables have positive whole number exponents and no variables appear in denominators or under radicals are considered polynomials. How do you identify if a polynomial is written with powers in descending order? A polynomial is written with powers in descending order if the exponents of the variables decrease from left to right across the terms. Is the expression –13 a polynomial? Yes, –13 is a polynomial. It is a monomial (a single-term polynomial) and can be written as –13x^0. What is the term for the largest exponent in a polynomial? The largest exponent in a polynomial is called the degree of the polynomial. How do you determine the degree of a polynomial? The degree of a polynomial is the highest exponent of the variable in the expression. How do you find the leading coefficient of a polynomial? The leading coefficient is the coefficient of the term with the highest exponent when the polynomial is written in standard form.
Polynomials Intro quiz #1
