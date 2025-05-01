Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Powers of i definitions Flashcards

Powers of i definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Imaginary Unit
    A mathematical concept defined as the square root of negative one, enabling solutions to equations lacking real roots.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, crucial for expressing repeated multiplication.
  • Power Cycle
    A repeating sequence of results obtained when raising a number, such as i, to successive integer exponents.
  • Remainder
    The amount left over after division, used to determine the equivalent lower power in cycles of exponents.
  • Divisibility
    A property describing whether one integer can be divided by another without leaving a remainder.
  • Radical Rule
    A guideline for manipulating expressions involving roots, such as simplifying the square root of negative numbers.
  • Properties of Exponents
    A set of rules governing operations involving powers, such as multiplying like bases or raising a power to a power.
  • Pattern Recognition
    The process of identifying recurring sequences or structures, essential for simplifying powers of i.
  • Long Division
    A step-by-step method for dividing large numbers, often used to find remainders in exponent problems.
  • Equivalent Power
    A lower exponent that produces the same result as a higher exponent due to cyclical behavior.
  • Negative One
    A value resulting from squaring the imaginary unit, representing a fundamental result in complex numbers.
  • Negative i
    A value in the cycle of powers of the imaginary unit, specifically the result of raising i to the third power.
  • Positive One
    A value in the cycle of powers of the imaginary unit, occurring every fourth exponent.
  • Cycle Length
    The number of steps before a repeating pattern restarts, which is four for powers of i.
  • Complex Number
    A number composed of a real part and an imaginary part, often involving the imaginary unit.