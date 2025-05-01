Powers of i definitions Flashcards
Powers of i definitions
Imaginary Unit
A mathematical concept defined as the square root of negative one, enabling solutions to equations lacking real roots.Exponent
A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, crucial for expressing repeated multiplication.Power Cycle
A repeating sequence of results obtained when raising a number, such as i, to successive integer exponents.Remainder
The amount left over after division, used to determine the equivalent lower power in cycles of exponents.Divisibility
A property describing whether one integer can be divided by another without leaving a remainder.Radical Rule
A guideline for manipulating expressions involving roots, such as simplifying the square root of negative numbers.Properties of Exponents
A set of rules governing operations involving powers, such as multiplying like bases or raising a power to a power.Pattern Recognition
The process of identifying recurring sequences or structures, essential for simplifying powers of i.Long Division
A step-by-step method for dividing large numbers, often used to find remainders in exponent problems.Equivalent Power
A lower exponent that produces the same result as a higher exponent due to cyclical behavior.Negative One
A value resulting from squaring the imaginary unit, representing a fundamental result in complex numbers.Negative i
A value in the cycle of powers of the imaginary unit, specifically the result of raising i to the third power.Positive One
A value in the cycle of powers of the imaginary unit, occurring every fourth exponent.Cycle Length
The number of steps before a repeating pattern restarts, which is four for powers of i.Complex Number
A number composed of a real part and an imaginary part, often involving the imaginary unit.