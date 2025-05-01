Properties of Logarithms definitions Flashcards
Properties of Logarithms definitions
Product Rule
Allows the log of a product to be written as the sum of separate logs with the same base.Quotient Rule
Enables the log of a quotient to be expressed as the difference between two logs with the same base.Power Rule
Permits an exponent inside a log to be moved in front as a multiplier of the log.Expansion
Process of rewriting a single log expression as a sum or difference of multiple logs using log properties.Condensation
Combining multiple log terms into a single log expression by applying log properties in reverse.Base
The number that serves as the foundation for the logarithmic operation, indicated as a subscript.Common Logarithm
A logarithm with base 10, often written simply as 'log' and used frequently in calculations.Natural Logarithm
A logarithm with base e, denoted as 'ln', commonly used in mathematics and science.Change of Base Formula
A method for rewriting a log in terms of logs with a different base, using a ratio of two logs.Exponent
A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, often manipulated using the power rule.Logarithmic Expression
A mathematical statement involving a log, which can be expanded or condensed using log properties.Simplification
The process of reducing a log expression to its most basic or compact form using log rules.Calculator Evaluation
The use of a calculator to compute the value of a log, often after changing its base to 10 or e.Logarithmic Base
The subscript value in a log that determines the number raised to a power to yield the argument.Argument
The value inside a log function, representing the number for which the log is being calculated.