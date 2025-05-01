Rational Equations definitions Flashcards
Rational Equations definitions
Rational Equation
An equation containing variables in the denominator of one or more fractions, requiring special steps to solve.Denominator
The bottom part of a fraction, whose value cannot be zero in rational equations.Restriction
A value for a variable that would make a denominator zero, and thus is excluded from possible solutions.Least Common Denominator
The smallest expression that is a common multiple of all denominators in a rational equation.Linear Equation
An equation of the first degree, often resulting from clearing denominators in a rational equation.Solution Set
The collection of all values that satisfy a given equation, possibly empty if restrictions are violated.Empty Set
A set containing no elements, representing no valid solutions for an equation.Fraction
A numerical quantity expressed as one number divided by another, often present in rational equations.Variable
A symbol, typically x, representing an unknown value in an equation.Constant
A fixed value in an equation, not affected by the variable.Distribution
The process of multiplying a term across terms inside parentheses, used when clearing denominators.Like Terms
Terms in an equation that have the same variable raised to the same power and can be combined.Isolating x
The process of rearranging an equation to have the variable x alone on one side.Parenthesis
Symbols used to group terms, especially important when distributing or combining terms.Numerator
The top part of a fraction, representing the number being divided by the denominator.