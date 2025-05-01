Skip to main content
Rational Exponents definitions Flashcards

Rational Exponents definitions
  • Radical Expression
    An algebraic form involving a root, such as a square root or cube root, often rewritten using fractional exponents.
  • Rational Exponent
    A fractional exponent where the numerator indicates the power and the denominator indicates the root or index.
  • Fractional Exponent
    An exponent expressed as a fraction, representing both a power and a root in a single notation.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; equivalent to raising a number to the one-half power.
  • Cube Root
    A value that, when used three times in multiplication, results in the original number; represented by an exponent of one-third.
  • Index
    The number indicating the degree of the root in a radical, corresponding to the denominator in a fractional exponent.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is used as a factor; can be an integer or a fraction.
  • Base
    The number or variable that is raised to a power in an exponential or radical expression.
  • Power Rule
    A property stating that when raising a power to another power, the exponents are multiplied.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fractional exponent, representing the root or index in radical form.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fractional exponent, indicating the power applied to the base inside the radical.
  • Inverse Operation
    A mathematical process that reverses the effect of another, such as squaring and taking a square root.
  • Radical Symbol
    The notation used to indicate a root, typically written as a checkmark-like sign with an index.
  • Equivalent Expression
    Two different forms that represent the same mathematical value, such as a radical and its corresponding rational exponent.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in algebraic expressions.