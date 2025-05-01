Rationalize Denominator definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Rationalize Denominator definitions

Rationalize Denominator definitions
  • Radical
    A mathematical expression involving a root, such as a square root, often represented with the √ symbol.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, indicating the total number of equal parts in the whole.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, representing how many parts are being considered.
  • Perfect Square
    A number that is the product of an integer multiplied by itself, resulting in a whole number when square rooted.
  • Rational Number
    A number that can be expressed as a fraction with both numerator and denominator as integers.
  • Conjugate
    A binomial formed by changing the sign between two terms, such as turning a+b into a−b.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, typically joined by addition or subtraction.
  • Difference of Squares
    An expression in the form a²−b², which factors into (a+b)(a−b) and eliminates radicals when used with conjugates.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; commonly denoted with the √ symbol.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical value.
  • Fraction
    A numerical quantity that is not a whole number, expressed as one integer over another.
  • Foil Method
    A technique for multiplying two binomials, involving multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms.
  • Radical Expression
    An expression that contains a root, such as a square root or cube root, within its terms.
  • Equivalent Expression
    Two expressions that have the same value for all values of their variables, even if they look different.
  • Rationalizing the Denominator
    The process of eliminating radicals from the bottom of a fraction by multiplying by an appropriate value.