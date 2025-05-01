Rationalize Denominator definitions Flashcards
Rationalize Denominator definitions
Radical
A mathematical expression involving a root, such as a square root, often represented with the √ symbol.Denominator
The bottom part of a fraction, indicating the total number of equal parts in the whole.Numerator
The top part of a fraction, representing how many parts are being considered.Perfect Square
A number that is the product of an integer multiplied by itself, resulting in a whole number when square rooted.Rational Number
A number that can be expressed as a fraction with both numerator and denominator as integers.Conjugate
A binomial formed by changing the sign between two terms, such as turning a+b into a−b.Binomial
An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, typically joined by addition or subtraction.Difference of Squares
An expression in the form a²−b², which factors into (a+b)(a−b) and eliminates radicals when used with conjugates.Square Root
A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; commonly denoted with the √ symbol.Expression
A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical value.Fraction
A numerical quantity that is not a whole number, expressed as one integer over another.Foil Method
A technique for multiplying two binomials, involving multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms.Radical Expression
An expression that contains a root, such as a square root or cube root, within its terms.Equivalent Expression
Two expressions that have the same value for all values of their variables, even if they look different.Rationalizing the Denominator
The process of eliminating radicals from the bottom of a fraction by multiplying by an appropriate value.