Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions Flashcards

Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions
Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions
Radical Expression
An algebraic form containing a root symbol, such as a square root or cube root, often involving numbers, variables, or both.Perfect Square
A value obtained by squaring an integer or variable, making its square root a whole number or variable.Perfect Cube
A value obtained by cubing an integer or variable, making its cube root a whole number or variable.Radicand
The number or expression located inside the root symbol, whose root is being evaluated.Index
The small number written above and to the left of the radical sign, indicating the degree of the root.Like Radicals
Radical expressions with identical radicands and the same index, allowing them to be combined through addition or subtraction.Product Rule for Radicals
A property allowing the root of a product to be written as the product of the roots of each factor.Quotient Rule for Radicals
A property allowing the root of a quotient to be written as the quotient of the roots of the numerator and denominator.Exponent Rule
A principle stating that when a variable's exponent matches the root's index, the root and exponent cancel, simplifying the expression.Simplest Radical Form
A radical expression where no perfect powers remain under the radical and all like radicals are combined.Fractional Radical
A radical expression where the radicand is a fraction, often simplified by separating numerator and denominator into individual radicals.Variable Radical
A radical expression containing variables, simplified using the same rules as for numerical radicands.Prime Number
A whole number greater than 1 with only two factors, itself and 1, often resulting in irreducible radicals.Addition of Radicals
A process where only like radicals are combined by adding their coefficients, similar to combining like terms in algebra.Subtraction of Radicals
A process where only like radicals are combined by subtracting their coefficients, after ensuring the radicals are simplified.