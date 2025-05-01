Skip to main content
Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions Flashcards

Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions
  • Radical Expression
    An algebraic form containing a root symbol, such as a square root or cube root, often involving numbers, variables, or both.
  • Perfect Square
    A value obtained by squaring an integer or variable, making its square root a whole number or variable.
  • Perfect Cube
    A value obtained by cubing an integer or variable, making its cube root a whole number or variable.
  • Radicand
    The number or expression located inside the root symbol, whose root is being evaluated.
  • Index
    The small number written above and to the left of the radical sign, indicating the degree of the root.
  • Like Radicals
    Radical expressions with identical radicands and the same index, allowing them to be combined through addition or subtraction.
  • Product Rule for Radicals
    A property allowing the root of a product to be written as the product of the roots of each factor.
  • Quotient Rule for Radicals
    A property allowing the root of a quotient to be written as the quotient of the roots of the numerator and denominator.
  • Exponent Rule
    A principle stating that when a variable's exponent matches the root's index, the root and exponent cancel, simplifying the expression.
  • Simplest Radical Form
    A radical expression where no perfect powers remain under the radical and all like radicals are combined.
  • Fractional Radical
    A radical expression where the radicand is a fraction, often simplified by separating numerator and denominator into individual radicals.
  • Variable Radical
    A radical expression containing variables, simplified using the same rules as for numerical radicands.
  • Prime Number
    A whole number greater than 1 with only two factors, itself and 1, often resulting in irreducible radicals.
  • Addition of Radicals
    A process where only like radicals are combined by adding their coefficients, similar to combining like terms in algebra.
  • Subtraction of Radicals
    A process where only like radicals are combined by subtracting their coefficients, after ensuring the radicals are simplified.