The Quadratic Formula definitions Flashcards

The Quadratic Formula definitions
The Quadratic Formula definitions
Quadratic Equation
An expression in the form ax^2 + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants and a is not zero.Standard Form
Arrangement of a quadratic equation with all terms on one side in descending order of exponents.Quadratic Formula
A universal method for finding solutions to any quadratic equation using coefficients a, b, and c.Coefficient
A numerical factor multiplying a variable in a quadratic equation, such as a, b, or c.Discriminant
The expression b^2 - 4ac under the square root in the quadratic formula, indicating the nature of solutions.Radical
The square root symbol and its contents, often appearing in the quadratic formula.Real Solution
A value of x that satisfies a quadratic equation and is a real number, not involving imaginary numbers.Imaginary Solution
A value of x that satisfies a quadratic equation but involves the square root of a negative number.Plus-Minus Symbol
A notation (±) in the quadratic formula indicating two possible values for x.Root
A solution to a quadratic equation, representing a value where the equation equals zero.Descending Order
Arrangement of terms in a polynomial from highest to lowest exponent.Algebra
A branch of mathematics involving symbols and rules for manipulating those symbols to solve equations.Fraction
A numerical quantity that is not a whole number, often appearing in quadratic solutions.Radical Expression
An expression containing a root, such as the square root in the quadratic formula.Solution Set
The complete collection of all possible solutions to a quadratic equation.