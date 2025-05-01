Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Quadratic Formula definitions Flashcards

The Quadratic Formula definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Quadratic Equation
    An expression in the form ax^2 + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants and a is not zero.
  • Standard Form
    Arrangement of a quadratic equation with all terms on one side in descending order of exponents.
  • Quadratic Formula
    A universal method for finding solutions to any quadratic equation using coefficients a, b, and c.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in a quadratic equation, such as a, b, or c.
  • Discriminant
    The expression b^2 - 4ac under the square root in the quadratic formula, indicating the nature of solutions.
  • Radical
    The square root symbol and its contents, often appearing in the quadratic formula.
  • Real Solution
    A value of x that satisfies a quadratic equation and is a real number, not involving imaginary numbers.
  • Imaginary Solution
    A value of x that satisfies a quadratic equation but involves the square root of a negative number.
  • Plus-Minus Symbol
    A notation (±) in the quadratic formula indicating two possible values for x.
  • Root
    A solution to a quadratic equation, representing a value where the equation equals zero.
  • Descending Order
    Arrangement of terms in a polynomial from highest to lowest exponent.
  • Algebra
    A branch of mathematics involving symbols and rules for manipulating those symbols to solve equations.
  • Fraction
    A numerical quantity that is not a whole number, often appearing in quadratic solutions.
  • Radical Expression
    An expression containing a root, such as the square root in the quadratic formula.
  • Solution Set
    The complete collection of all possible solutions to a quadratic equation.