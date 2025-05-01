Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do you find the discriminant of a quadratic equation in the form ax^2 + bx + c = 0? To find the discriminant of a quadratic equation, use the formula b^2 - 4ac, where a, b, and c are the coefficients from the equation ax^2 + bx + c = 0.

What is the correct form of the quadratic formula for solving ax^2 + bx + c = 0? The quadratic formula is x = (-b ± √(b^2 - 4ac)) / (2a), where a, b, and c are the coefficients of the quadratic equation.

What does the discriminant tell you about the solutions of a quadratic equation? The discriminant (b^2 - 4ac) indicates the nature and number of solutions: if positive, there are two real solutions; if zero, one real solution; if negative, two imaginary solutions.

Who invented the quadratic formula? The quadratic formula was developed over centuries by mathematicians from ancient Babylon, India, and the Islamic Golden Age; it does not have a single inventor.

What is the first step you should always take before applying the quadratic formula to an equation? The first step is to write the equation in standard form, ax^2 + bx + c = 0. This ensures you can correctly identify the values of a, b, and c.

Why is it important to pay attention to the signs of a, b, and c when using the quadratic formula? Incorrect signs can lead to wrong calculations under the square root and in the formula. Always include the correct positive or negative values for accurate solutions.