The Square Root Property definitions Flashcards

The Square Root Property definitions
Quadratic Equation
An algebraic expression set to zero, featuring a variable squared as its highest power, often written in standard form.Factoring
A method for solving equations by expressing them as a product of simpler expressions, useful when obvious factors exist.Square Root Property
A technique for solving equations by isolating a squared term and taking both positive and negative square roots.Standard Form
A way of writing quadratic equations as ax squared plus bx plus c equals zero, highlighting coefficients a, b, and c.Squared Expression
A mathematical term where a variable or group is raised to the second power, often the focus when isolating terms.Radical
A symbol or expression representing the root of a number, commonly appearing in solutions involving square roots.Imaginary Unit
A mathematical constant denoted as i, representing the square root of negative one, used in complex solutions.Complex Root
A solution to an equation that includes both a real and an imaginary component, often resulting from negative radicands.Isolating
The process of rearranging an equation to get a specific term alone on one side, crucial before applying the square root property.Coefficient
A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, such as a, b, or c in the standard form.Constant Term
A value in an equation that does not contain a variable, typically represented as c in standard form.Positive and Negative Square Roots
The two possible values obtained when taking the square root of a number, accounting for both solution branches.Radicand
The value or expression inside a radical symbol, whose root is being considered.Whole Number Solution
A result of an equation that is an integer without fractions or radicals, not always guaranteed in quadratic equations.Fractional Solution
A solution to an equation that is expressed as a ratio of two integers, often appearing after applying the square root property.