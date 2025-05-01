Skip to main content
The Square Root Property definitions Flashcards

The Square Root Property definitions
  • Quadratic Equation
    An algebraic expression set to zero, featuring a variable squared as its highest power, often written in standard form.
  • Factoring
    A method for solving equations by expressing them as a product of simpler expressions, useful when obvious factors exist.
  • Square Root Property
    A technique for solving equations by isolating a squared term and taking both positive and negative square roots.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing quadratic equations as ax squared plus bx plus c equals zero, highlighting coefficients a, b, and c.
  • Squared Expression
    A mathematical term where a variable or group is raised to the second power, often the focus when isolating terms.
  • Radical
    A symbol or expression representing the root of a number, commonly appearing in solutions involving square roots.
  • Imaginary Unit
    A mathematical constant denoted as i, representing the square root of negative one, used in complex solutions.
  • Complex Root
    A solution to an equation that includes both a real and an imaginary component, often resulting from negative radicands.
  • Isolating
    The process of rearranging an equation to get a specific term alone on one side, crucial before applying the square root property.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, such as a, b, or c in the standard form.
  • Constant Term
    A value in an equation that does not contain a variable, typically represented as c in standard form.
  • Positive and Negative Square Roots
    The two possible values obtained when taking the square root of a number, accounting for both solution branches.
  • Radicand
    The value or expression inside a radical symbol, whose root is being considered.
  • Whole Number Solution
    A result of an equation that is an integer without fractions or radicals, not always guaranteed in quadratic equations.
  • Fractional Solution
    A solution to an equation that is expressed as a ratio of two integers, often appearing after applying the square root property.