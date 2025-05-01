Two-Variable Equations definitions Flashcards
Two-Variable Equations definitions
Two-Variable Equation
Mathematical statement involving two unknowns, typically x and y, with solutions represented as ordered pairs on a coordinate plane.Ordered Pair
Combination of two numbers, usually written as (x, y), representing a point's location on a two-dimensional graph.Coordinate Plane
Two-dimensional surface defined by a horizontal x-axis and a vertical y-axis, used to plot points and graphs.Solution Set
Collection of all ordered pairs that satisfy a given two-variable equation, often forming a line or curve.Graph
Visual representation of all solutions to an equation, typically shown as a line or curve on the coordinate plane.X-Intercept
Point where a graph crosses the x-axis, always having a y-value of zero.Y-Intercept
Point where a graph crosses the y-axis, always having an x-value of zero.Table of Values
Organized chart listing selected x-values and their corresponding y-values for an equation.Isolating a Variable
Rearranging an equation so one variable, often y, stands alone on one side to simplify substitution.Substitution
Process of replacing a variable with a specific value to determine the corresponding value of another variable.Number Line
One-dimensional representation used to plot solutions of single-variable equations.Axis
Reference line on a graph; the x-axis is horizontal and the y-axis is vertical.Point
Specific location on the coordinate plane, defined by an ordered pair (x, y).Infinite Solutions
Characteristic of two-variable equations where countless ordered pairs satisfy the equation.Intercepts
Collective term for points where a graph crosses the axes, including both x-intercepts and y-intercepts.