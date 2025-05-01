- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Why might an investor choose a bond with a lower stated interest rate over one with a higher rate?
What is the primary difference between bonds payable and notes payable?
LMN Corporation issues $300,000 of 4% bonds payable with interest payable semi-annually. What is the semi-annual interest payment, and what is the journal entry?
On December 31, 2023, XYZ Company accrues interest payable of $3,000 for its bonds. What is the journal entry on December 31, and what is the entry on January 1, 2024, when the interest is paid?
If a bond is issued at 90% of its face value, what percentage of the face value is received in cash?
XYZ Corporation issues $200,000 of bonds at a 102% premium. How much cash does XYZ Corporation receive?
What is the carrying value of a zero coupon bond at maturity if the face value is $50,000 and the discount has been fully amortized?
How would you balance the journal entry for issuing zero coupon bonds with a face value of $80,000 at a 12% discount?
How is the discount on bonds payable recorded in the financial statements when a zero coupon bond is issued?
What happens when the stated interest rate is less than the market interest rate?
How would you record the interest payment for a bond issued at a premium with a carrying value of $110,000 and a market interest rate of 6% for an annual period?
Calculate the interest expense for a bond with a carrying value of $120,000 and a market interest rate of 7% for an annual period.
How would you record the interest payment for a bond issued at a discount with a carrying value of $95,000 and a market interest rate of 8% for a semiannual period?
A company issued bonds with a face value of $200,000 at a discount of $10,000. After 3 years, $3,000 of the discount has been amortized. What is the carrying value of the bonds?
A company issued bonds at a discount and later repurchased them at a premium. What is the likely financial outcome?