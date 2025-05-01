- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
What does a consistent negative cash flow from operating activities suggest about a company's long-term viability?
Which of the following transactions would be classified under operating activities in the statement of cash flows?
A company has a gain of $5,000 from the sale of equipment. How should this be treated in the indirect method calculation?
A company has net income of $70,000, depreciation expense of $8,000, and an increase in accounts receivable of $4,000. What is the net cash inflow from operating activities?
What is the purpose of using a cheat sheet in the indirect method calculation?
What is the role of interest payable and income tax payable T accounts in calculating cash paid for operating expenses?
Given a beginning balance of income tax payable of $2,000, an income tax expense of $6,000, and an ending balance of $1,500, what is the cash paid for income taxes?
A company sells a building with a historical cost of $100,000 and accumulated depreciation of $60,000 for a loss of $10,000. What is the cash received from the sale?
A company sells a piece of land with a historical cost of $80,000 and accumulated depreciation of $0 for a gain of $20,000. What is the cash received from the sale?
Given the following T-account information: Retained Earnings beginning balance $120,000, net income $25,000, dividends declared $15,000, and ending balance $130,000. Calculate the cash dividends paid if dividends payable increased by $1,000.
How does net income affect the retained earnings account?
What effect do dividends have on the retained earnings account?
A company has a bond payable of $500,000 and decides to repay $100,000 of it. Additionally, it pays $20,000 in cash dividends. What is the total cash outflow from financing activities?
What is the journal entry for exchanging a $150,000 note payable for land?
If a company issues 300,000 shares of $0.02 par value common stock to retire $600,000 of bonds payable, what is the APIC?