A company's inventory was valued at $50,000 in 2019 and $60,000 in 2020. Calculate the percentage change in inventory value.
If net sales are $200,000 and operating expenses are $50,000, what percentage of net sales is allocated to operating expenses?
What is the significance of the base amount in common size statements?
A company has trend percentages of 100%, 110%, 130%, and 120% over four consecutive years. What can be inferred about the company's financial trend?
Which of the following is NOT a reason to classify a business component as discontinued operations?
If a company has a net income of $80,000 and total assets of $400,000, what is its return on assets (ROA)?
A company had 300,000 shares at the beginning of the year and 500,000 shares at the end of the year. What is the average number of shares outstanding?
What alternative uses might a company consider for surplus assets resulting from high working capital?
A company has $40,000 in cash, $15,000 in short-term investments, and $25,000 in accounts receivable. Its current liabilities are $70,000. Can the company cover its current liabilities with its quick assets?
What does a high gross profit percentage indicate about a company's core business?
A company has a net income of $50,000 and net sales of $200,000. What is its profit margin?
How might a company use one-time gains to manage earnings?
What is a potential disadvantage of a low inventory turnover ratio?
DEF company has a cost of goods sold of $600,000 and an average inventory of $150,000. Calculate the average days in inventory.
What does a high accounts receivable turnover ratio suggest about a company's credit sales efficiency?