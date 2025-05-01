A company reports revenues of $60,000 and expenses of $45,000. What is the net income?
A company has a beginning balance in inventory of $20,000. It purchases $15,000 worth of goods and sells $18,000 worth of goods. What is the ending inventory balance?
What does retained earnings represent in accounting?
A company has a beginning balance in accounts receivable of $6,000, makes $9,000 in credit sales, and has an ending balance of $7,000. How much cash was collected from customers?
How do dividends affect retained earnings?
A company has a beginning balance in accounts receivable of $3,000. During the month, it made $7,000 in credit sales and collected $5,000 in cash from customers. What is the ending balance in accounts receivable?
A company has a beginning balance in retained earnings of $30,000. It reports net income of $10,000 and pays dividends of $3,000. What is the ending balance in retained earnings?
A company reports revenues of $50,000 and expenses of $30,000. What is the net income?
What does the BASE formula stand for in accounting?
A company has a beginning balance in accounts payable of $4,000. It makes purchases of $6,000 and pays $3,000 to suppliers. What is the ending balance in accounts payable?