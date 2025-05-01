What is the correct journal entry for recording the depreciation of office furniture with an annual depreciation expense of $2,000?
If a vehicle is purchased for $50,000 and has an annual depreciation of $5,000, what will be the accumulated depreciation and net book value after 5 years?
A company purchases a machine for $60,000 with a useful life of 12 years. What is the annual depreciation expense using the straight-line method?
A machine was purchased for $80,000 and has accumulated depreciation of $20,000. What is the net book value of the machine?
What does net book value indicate about an asset?
What is the correct journal entry for recording the depreciation of a machine with an annual depreciation expense of $3,000?
How does a contra asset account affect the parent asset account?
A company purchased equipment for $120,000. After 4 years, the accumulated depreciation is $48,000. What is the net book value of the equipment?
What is the correct journal entry for recording the purchase of a machine costing $40,000?
What is accumulated depreciation?