How does adjusting unearned revenue to earned revenue affect the balance sheet?
A client prepaid $3,600 for a 12-month service contract. After 4 months, how much revenue should be recognized?
What is the initial journal entry for receiving cash for unearned revenue?
A company received $6,000 in cash for services to be performed over the next 6 months. At the end of the second month, what is the adjusting entry to convert from cash basis to accrual basis if 2 months of service have been provided?
A gym receives $2,400 in advance for annual memberships. After 6 months, what is the balance of unearned revenue?
A client prepaid $2,400 for a 12-month service contract. After 3 months, how much revenue should be recognized?
How do the final balances of revenue and unearned revenue differ between cash basis and accrual basis accounting?
A company received $4,000 for a 40-hour service contract. By the end of the month, 25 hours of service were provided. How much revenue should be recognized?
Which of the following best describes unearned revenue?
Why is unearned revenue considered a liability?