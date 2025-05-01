What is the effect on the accounting equation when $8,000 of long-term debt is reclassified as current liabilities?
Which journal entry correctly reclassifies $5,000 of long-term debt to current liabilities?
If a company repays $15,000 of principal annually on a $150,000 loan with a 12% interest rate, how does this affect the interest expense in the third year?
If a company repays $20,000 of principal annually on a $200,000 loan with a 5% interest rate, how does this affect the interest expense in the fourth year?
XYZ Corporation has a long-term debt of $200,000 with annual principal repayments of $20,000. How much should be reclassified as current liabilities at the end of the year?
In the context of a note payable, how are principal and interest treated differently?
How are principal and interest reported in the context of a note payable?
Which journal entry correctly reclassifies $7,000 of long-term debt to current liabilities?
A company has an outstanding principal of $50,000 with an interest rate of 8%. What is the annual interest expense?
A company has a $300,000 loan with a 6-year term and annual repayments of $50,000. How would this be reported on the balance sheet at the end of the second year?