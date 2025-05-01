- Download the worksheet to save time writing
If a company's net sales were $100,000 in 2020 and $120,000 in 2021, what is the percentage change in net sales?
If a company's gross profit margin decreases over several years despite increasing sales, what might this suggest about its financial health?
A company reports net sales of $300,000 and cost of goods sold of $200,000 in 2020, and net sales of $330,000 and cost of goods sold of $250,000 in 2021. What is the impact on gross profit?
A company's inventory was valued at $50,000 in 2019 and $60,000 in 2020. Calculate the percentage change in inventory value.
A company had net sales of $500,000 in 2018 and $550,000 in 2019, and cost of goods sold of $300,000 in 2018 and $330,000 in 2019. Calculate the percentage change in gross profit.
Which financial statement would you analyze to assess changes in a company's equity over time?
A company reports net sales of $400,000 and cost of goods sold of $250,000 in 2019, and net sales of $440,000 and cost of goods sold of $300,000 in 2020. What is the impact on gross profit?
Which financial statement would you analyze to assess changes in a company's liabilities over time?
A company reports a 20% increase in net sales and a 30% increase in cost of goods sold. What real-world factors could explain this discrepancy?
If a company's net sales increased by 10% but its cost of goods sold increased by 15%, what might this indicate to investors?