Which of the following is an example of a leasehold improvement?
A company purchases a piece of machinery for $50,000. They also pay $2,000 in taxes, $1,500 for installation, and $500 for delivery. What is the initial cost of the machinery?
Which of the following is NOT one of the four main categories of long-lived assets?
Which principle is more suitable for assets that are frequently traded?
A company purchases equipment for $80,000, pays $4,000 in taxes, $2,000 for delivery, and $1,000 for installation. What is the total initial cost of the equipment?
A company leases a space for 5 years and installs leasehold improvements costing $25,000 with a useful life of 7 years. Over how many years should the improvements be depreciated?
A company acquires a building for $200,000, paying $50,000 in cash and signing a note payable for the remainder. What is the correct journal entry?
What does the historical cost principle imply for the recording of long-lived assets?
Which category of long-lived assets includes fences and parking lots?
A company buys machinery for $120,000, paying $30,000 in cash and financing the rest with a note payable. What is the correct journal entry?