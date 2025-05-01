What is the primary purpose of using financial ratios in financial analysis?
A company's return on equity (ROE) has decreased from 15% to 10% over the past year. What might this suggest?
A company has current assets of $150,000 and current liabilities of $100,000. What is its current ratio?
A company's current ratio is 1.2, while the industry average is 1.5. What does this indicate about the company's liquidity position?
If a company has total debt of $200,000 and total equity of $300,000, what is its debt-to-equity ratio?
A company has net income of $50,000 and total revenue of $200,000. What is its profit margin?
A company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2. What does this indicate about the company's financial leverage?
A company has sales of $500,000 and average inventory of $100,000. What is its inventory turnover ratio?
Why might the market value of a company's stock differ from its book value?
What is the primary difference between book value and market value?