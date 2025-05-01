- Download the worksheet to save time writing
If a company has an overstated ending inventory, what is the effect on cost of goods sold and net income?
What is the result of correcting an inventory error in the second year on the total cost of goods sold over two years?
Which of the following is included in the calculation of goods available for sale?
How does an ending inventory error in the first year affect the beginning inventory of the second year?
How does ending inventory affect the calculation of cost of goods sold?
If the correct ending inventory is $30,000 and the incorrect ending inventory is $35,000, what is the impact on cost of goods sold?
How does correcting an inventory error in the second year lead to equalization of cost of goods sold over two years?
Why is it important for a company to correct inventory errors in the second year?
A company has a beginning inventory of $40,000, purchases of $60,000, and an incorrect ending inventory of $25,000. Calculate the incorrect cost of goods sold for the first year.
Given a beginning inventory of $50,000, purchases of $75,000, and an incorrect ending inventory of $35,000, calculate the incorrect cost of goods sold for the first year.